Singer and television host Aditya Narayan recently opened up about his early career in the entertainment industry, revealing that he started paying income tax at the age of seven and earned Rs. 3.5 lakh for his role in the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, which starred Salman Khan. Aditya began his journey in showbiz as a child actor and playback singer. He admitted that achieving fame at such a young age had an impact on his attitude and financial habits.

In a recent appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Aditya shared stories from his early career, including how much he earned while hosting the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007. “I had to go through three rounds of auditions before being selected as the host. They offered me Rs. 7,500 per episode. Since we used to shoot two episodes in a day, I earned Rs. 15,000 per shoot day. I was just 18, living with my father, had no expenses, and suddenly I was spending Rs. 75,000 a month,” he said.

Aditya recalled that he did around 52 episodes in one season, earning approximately Rs. 8 lakhs in total. He said that his attitude shifted after suddenly coming into that much money at a young age. Comedian Bharti Singh jokingly added that Aditya probably wouldn’t even do a single episode for that fee now, leading to laughter on the podcast. He further mentioned that in the next season, his pay increased to Rs. 25,000 per episode, which made him start thinking seriously about saving. “I paid my first tax when I was seven. I don’t even remember if I had a PAN card, but I definitely remember paying taxes,” he added.

Aditya revealed that his highest earning as a child came from the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, where he worked alongside Salman Khan. He said that the production house, Tips, paid him Rs. 3.5 lakhs for the role—a significant amount for a child actor at the time.

Aditya is the son of veteran playback singer Udit Narayan. Over the years, he has become a well-known face on Indian television, hosting multiple seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol (Seasons 11 and 12). He has also sung popular songs like "Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke" and "Tattad Tattad." In December 2020, Aditya married actor Shweta Agarwal, whom he met while working on his debut film Shaapit in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tvisha Narayan Jha, on February 24, 2022.

