The sought-after producer Bhushan Kumar and ever-charming actor Kartik Aaryan who are riding high on success with their latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, hosted a special screening for 100 children associated with CRY Foundation. This family entertainer that is raining praises from all over the world has surpassed the prestigious Rs.175 crore mark at the domestic box office today.

Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar host a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for children from an NGO

The actor interacted with the kids post the film, sang and danced, and also posed with them multiple times, all in all, a day to remember for the kids.

Earlier, he took to his social media to share a wholesome video of a little girl on the street narrating the story of the film while talking about how she loved Kartik in it as he was out with his adorable dog, Katori Aaryan.

He captioned it, "Aur Tuuu Aata Hai

Moments like these ❤️

Narration ho toh aisi !

Puri story bata di ladki ne film ki #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ki #Repost"

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the young actor has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres. He had also celebrated the biggest opening with his fans first as he visited Gaiety Galaxy then.

Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

