Dakota Fanning reunites her Man on Fire co-star Denzel Washington after nearly two decades to headline Antoine Fuqua-directed sequel Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures, slated for release in 2023.

Equalizer 3: Dakota Fanning joins Man on Fire co-star Denzel Washington in third installment for Antoine Fuqua’s action franchise

According to Deadline, Fanning is set to headline the film alongside Washington who is already set to return as the star of the action series directed by returning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, the film is the third installment in The Equalizer series. The first film earned over $194 million worldwide, leading to a sequel, which grossed over $190 million worldwide. Richard Wenk, who scripted the last two films in The Equalizer franchise, is writing the third entry. Fanning will likely play a character in need of McCall's help to some degree, as the franchise formula goes.

Man On Fire, one of Denzel Washington’s earlier action outings followed his character, a former CIA operative named John W. Creasy, serving as a bodyguard for a young girl named Lupita (Dakota Fanning). The film is just as well known for the heartfelt scenes between Washington and Fanning and Sony and Fuqua saw this as the perfect opportunity to reunite the two talents.

Dakota Fanning currently stars in Showtime’s The First Lady opposite Michelle Pfeiffer. She most recently finished production on limited series for Showtime, Steve Zaillian’s adaptation of Ripley. The Equalizer 3 arrives in theaters on September 1, 2023.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King set to star in Netflix romantic comedy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.