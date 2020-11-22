Bollywood Hungama has exclusively informed Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Neerja Director, Ram Madhvani for the first time on a thriller. The film is reportedly a Hindi remake of the South Korean movie The Terror Live and Kartik will essay the role of a journalist.

Today, on his birthday, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his film and announced the title Dhamaka. In the first look, the actor is seen sporting long hair, dressed in a suit, looking outside the window as the bridge is burning. "Aaj mera Birthday hai ???? #DHAMAKA hona chahiye," he captioned the motion poster.

“It’s a subject that Kartik loved in the first narration and instantly allotted his dates to Madhvani. It’s a different space for Kartik, who so far is synonymous with rom-coms, and he is all charged up to embark on this new journey. The film is a nail biting thriller, inspired by a Korean classic, however the details have been kept under wraps,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the film will go on the floors in December for a quick marathon schedule of 45 to 50 days, thereby calling it a wrap. “In-fact, it will be ready before his already on floors films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. It will most probably release during summer 2021,” the source further told.

The Terror Live revolved around popular news journalist Yoon Young-Hwa but due to an unsavory incident works now as a radio show host. One day, a listener calls in to the radio program and states that "I will blow up the Mapodaegyo Bridge." At first, the call is taken as a joke, but soon they realize it is real. The incident is then broadcast live on TV for the next 90 minutes. Yoon Young-Hwa believes this incident is his chance to get back to become a news journalist again.

