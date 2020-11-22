Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.11.2020 | 4:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan announces his film Dhamaka with Ram Madhvani, shares first look on his birthday 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav
Kartik Aaryan announces his film Dhamaka with Ram Madhvani, shares first look on his birthday 

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively informed Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Neerja Director, Ram Madhvani for the first time on a thriller. The film is reportedly a Hindi remake of the South Korean movie The Terror Live and Kartik will essay the role of a journalist.

 

Today, on his birthday, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his film and announced the title Dhamaka. In the first look, the actor is seen sporting long hair, dressed in a suit, looking outside the window as the bridge is burning. "Aaj mera Birthday hai ???? #DHAMAKA hona chahiye," he captioned the motion poster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

“It’s a subject that Kartik loved in the first narration and instantly allotted his dates to Madhvani. It’s a different space for Kartik, who so far is synonymous with rom-coms, and he is all charged up to embark on this new journey. The film is a nail biting thriller, inspired by a Korean classic, however the details have been kept under wraps,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the film will go on the floors in December for a quick marathon schedule of 45 to 50 days, thereby calling it a wrap. “In-fact, it will be ready before his already on floors films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. It will most probably release during summer 2021,” the source further told.

The Terror Live revolved around popular news journalist Yoon Young-Hwa but due to an unsavory incident works now as a radio show host. One day, a listener calls in to the radio program and states that "I will blow up the Mapodaegyo Bridge." At first, the call is taken as a joke, but soon they realize it is real. The incident is then broadcast live on TV for the next 90 minutes. Yoon Young-Hwa believes this incident is his chance to get back to become a news journalist again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Ram Madhvani team up; film to go on floors in December

More Pages: Dhamaka Box Office Collection

Tags : ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After ED investigates Dinesh Vijan for…

YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui opposes Akshay…

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband…

After quitting showbiz, Sana Khan…

Rakul Preet Singh is in Maldives with her…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to undergo physical…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification