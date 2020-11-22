Kya Kool Hai Hum actress Mandana Karimi has alleged harassment on the sets of her forthcoming film, Koka Kola. The actress said that the producer of her film, Mahendra Dhariwal forcefully came inside her vanity van and began shouting at her when she refused to do an extra hour of the shoot on November 13th.

Speaking to a daily, the actress said that she has been shooting for over a year despite knowing that the team was unprofessional and that the producer was an old-school man who turned the set into an egoistic male-dominated place. The actress said that she had a scheduled meeting on the same day and it was the last day of her shoot and she wanted to wrap up and get going. The producer told her to give in an extra hour of the shoot which she said she couldn't due to a prior commitment. After that, he allegedly came into her vanity van and began screaming that he is the producer and how can she not listen to him. She said that this is the strangest job she had in her 9 years in India as the film did not have a director or assistant on the set but a choregrapher, stylist, and producer her calling the shots. This incident has shaken her up.

However, producer Mahender Dhariwal has spoken up and alleged that Mandana Karimi was highly unprofessional and that she demanded more money to shoot for extra days. He said that they had signed her for Rs. 7 lakhs but once the pandemic hit, the shooting was halted. She alleged demanded more money for the continuity of the shoot and in Delhi when she had to stay back, she demanded Rs. 2 lakh. When they began shooting again and reached out to her for new dates, she said she was busy. She demanded Rs. 3 lakh, which he says he paid to her. He said the shift on November 13 was 9 am to 9 pm but she said she wanted to leave at 7 pm. At 8 pm, she got a call and she went into her vanity van. He said he ran to speak to her, she began recording me screaming and requested her for additional 15 minutes of the song shoot but he lost his cool when she started acting up. He alleged that she was signed for Rs. 7 lakhs but in over a year and a half she has taken Rs. 17 lakhs including cash transactions. He alleged she behaved unprofessionally.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

