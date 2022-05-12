South Korean actor Woo Do Hwan and K-pop group Cosmic Girls (WJSN) member Bona are likely to share screen in upcoming historical webtoon-based drama Joseon Lawyer (literal title).

Woo Do Hwan and WJSN’s Bona in talks to lead new historical drama Joseon Lawyer

According to media outlet reports on May 9, Woo Do Hwan is currently in talks to play the male lead Kang Han Soo, a skilled Joseon-era lawyer. Kang Han Soo defends and completes the law in order to get revenge, but eventually becomes the people's spokesperson and hero. As reported by Bona’s agency King Kong by Starship, Bona is also reviewing the offer for the role of female lead Lee Yeon Joo, a person who commissions a case in order to seek revenge. If she accepts, the role will also mark her first lead role on the small screen.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, based on a webtoon of the same name, Joseon Lawyer is a cathartic and warm drama following the story of the wicked lawyer Kang Han Soo, who files lawsuits that are previously planned and uses the feelings of wronged victims to his advantage, as he unintentionally becomes revered as a hero and a problem solver among the common people. Eventually, he matures to become a truly just lawyer. The drama uses the Gyeongguk daejeon (code of law from the late Goryeo and early Joseon Dynasties) as a motif, but the story itself is fictional. The multi-genre fusion history drama will combine elements of romance and revenge.

On the work front, Woo Do Hwan previously appeared in Sweet Stranger and Me, The Divine Fury, The King: Eternal Monarch and will also be starring in the upcoming drama Hunting Dogs. Meanwhile, Bona’s projects include Girls’ Generation 1979 and most recently played the role of Ko Yu Rim in the hit tvN drama Twenty Five, Twenty One.

