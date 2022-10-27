A lover boy, A news anchor, A ghost buster and many more, the versatile actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in and as Freddy along with Alaya F on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen avatar. The film will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F starrer Freddy will release directly on THIS OTT platform

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

The nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, talking about his association with Disney+ Hotstar, said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady in Aashiqui 3?

More Pages: Freddy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.