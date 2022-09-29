Rashmika Mandanna’s onscreen chemistry with Allu Arjun in Pushpa - The Rise was one of the major factors in the film’s blockbuster success. The actress who’s foray into Bollywood is much talked about, seems to have found her ‘perfect partner’ in the Hindi film industry.

Is Rashmika Mandanna Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady in Aashiqui 3?

The buzz is that Rashmika has beaten all the other hopefuls to become Kartik’s co-star in Aashiqui 3. Though there is no official announcement yet, a close source says that Rashmika has beaten the other actresses coveting the role to this project.

“Kartik and Rashmika are a fresh pair. Kartik has done films with Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and even Ananya Panday. He needs to be paired with new faces. The ad that Kartik and Rashmika did together is a rage. There is a population out there waiting to see them together in a full-fledged film,” says the source.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna come together for Wow Skincare; fans want them cast in Aashiqui 3

More Pages: Aashiqui 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.