High-stakes action, larger-than-life drama, glamour, emotion and binge-worthy entertainment - this week, Indian titles across genres are taking over Netflix’s global charts in a big way. From blockbuster crime thrillers to spy-action dramas to breakout unscripted hits, audiences everywhere are diving into stories packed with spectacle, heart and cultural flavour, proving that entertainment from India is resonating not just at home, but with viewers across the globe too.

Kartavya, Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha, and Desi Bling power Netflix India’s global streak with 31+ million viewing hours combined

Leading the momentum is Kartavya, which climbs to #1 on the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list this week, after ranking at #2 last week. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra, the film amassed 16.3 million viewing hours worldwide in the past two weeks. Adding to the blockbuster streak Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha, which landed at #5 on the same list with 4.9 million hours viewed globally. Meanwhile, Desi Bling, the glitzy unscripted series serving up ambition, luxury and unapologetic desi swagger has emerged as a breakout favourite, trending at #6 on the Global Top 10 Non-English TV chart with 10.4 million viewing hours.

The success of these titles adds to the growing global momentum for Netflix India’s diverse slate across genres and formats. India’s presence in the Global Top 10 Non-English list has become increasingly consistent, with at least one Indian title featuring in the ranking every week since 2025. Earlier this year, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web made history as the first Indian series to hit No.1 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list, while Kohrra Season 2 stayed on the Global Top 10 Series list for two consecutive weeks with over 1.6 million views and 7.7 million hours watched. Accused (2026) further strengthened this trajectory as the first Indian film to trend in over 70 countries. Originals across languages, including Toaster and South Indian content, including Made In Korea, have been a part of the Non-English Films chart.

Within this continuum, strong recurring presence across weeks has been driven by titles such as Maamla Legal Hai, Hello Baccho, and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Across licensed content like the war-drama film Border 2 trended in the Top 10 Non-English Films across 16 countries with a record 11.1 million viewing hours. Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani 3 also recorded 13.7 million viewing hours and was a part of the list, too.

Together, these titles reflect Netflix India’s evolving content strategy: building a slate that spans blockbuster films, premium series, unscripted entertainment, comedy formats and culturally rooted stories that can travel across borders.

Also Read: Kartavya takes over Netflix: Saif Ali Khan starrer ranks one in India, and second in 16 countries

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