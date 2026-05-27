Sony MAX is all set to light up television screens with the much-awaited World Television Premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on May 31 at 1:00 PM, bringing home a heartwarming story filled with laughter, emotions, and the spirit of togetherness. Starring Aamir Khan alongside real-life champions, the film has won hearts not only for its inspiring story but also for the genuine bond the young champions built beyond the cameras.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to premiere on Sony MAX on May 31; cast REACTS!

Ahead of the premiere, the young stars of Sitaare Zameen Par open up about the unforgettable moments behind the scenes — from fun basketball training camps to stadium sequences filled with laughter, friendship, and a strong sense of family that stayed with them long after the shoot wrapped.

Recalling one such heartfelt moment from the sets, Vedant Sharma, who plays Bantu, shared how a simple gesture of comfort turned into an unforgettable memory for the team, “There was a moment with our choreographer, Vijay Ganguly Sir, where he was getting very stressed about a big dance shoot scheduled for the next day. Seeing him so worried, I went up to him, gave him a warm hug from behind, and comforted him. I told him, 'This is not even a problem, Sir. What we go through in life is much more. Don’t worry, sir, sab ho jayega (everything will fall into place).’ He instantly heaved a huge sigh of relief.”

The film’s long journey of nearly two years of training, workshops, and rehearsals turned the cast into a close‑knit unit. Sharing how the cast’s bond went far beyond the sets, Samvit Desai, who essays the role of Kareem, revealed that the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par felt less like work and more like a joyful family celebration every day, “We were together for almost two years playing basketball, doing workshops, celebrating birthdays, and partying. It was like one big family. Everyone was so helpful, and there was absolutely no competition or jealousy among us. Even our parents have become very good friends! It felt like a picnic every single day with so much fun, masti, and laughter. On set, we were incredibly pampered and looked after. A huge thank you to Aamir Sir, Prasanna Sir, Pawan, and the entire crew.”

Recalling the excitement, chaos, and friendship that made the journey unforgettable, Rishabh Jain, who plays Raju, shared one of his most cherished memories from the sets, “My absolute favorite moment was when we were all wearing our yellow jerseys. I couldn’t believe we were an actual team, walking out into a massive basketball stadium with the crowd cheering for us and the Coach standing right there! It felt surreal. Off‑camera, we were always in the vanity vans together, doing so much masti, playing with toy guns, cracking jokes, and pulling each other's legs. I completely forgot about missing home because these guys truly became my magical family.”

Speaking about the infectious energy and joy that filled the sets every single day, Naman Misra, who essays the role of Hargovind, shared how the experience became much more than just shooting a film for him, “To be very honest, it never felt like work. It was 100% pure masti, pure enjoyment, lots of khushi (happiness), pyaar (love), and so much josh (fiery energy). I fell in love with basketball because it’s a super intense, high‑paced sport. Even though I was completely new to the game, I thoroughly enjoyed it. Bohot mazaa aaya.”

Aroush Datta, known for portraying Satbir, adds, “Film itni relatable hain jaise ye film hamari zindagi ke baare mein hi ho. Ye film ki tarah main bhi kaam karta hoon aur mujhe bhi kisi ki bhi daya ki avashyakta bilkul nahi hai.”

Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that deeply connected with audiences in cinemas, is now set to reach millions of viewers across generations with its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX. Beyond its inspiring and heartwarming story, audiences will also witness the genuine warmth, friendship, and family-like bond shared by the cast and crew that made this extraordinary journey so special.

Watch the World Television Premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par on Sunday, May 31, at 1:00 PM on Sony MAX.

Also Read: Aamir Khan reveals he always planned OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par after theatrical run

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