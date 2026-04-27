After leaving a lasting impression with her powerful portrayal of Lajjo, the courtesan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand period drama series Heeramandi, Richa Chadha is all set to surprise audiences once again with a completely different avatar.

Richa Chadha to head crime thriller series, set to play detective

According to reliable industry sources, Richa will soon be seen heading a gripping crime thriller series for a leading OTT platform. In a sharp departure from her recent period role, the actress is reportedly stepping into the shoes of a detective for the upcoming project.

While details about the series are being kept tightly under wraps, it has been learnt that Richa has already begun shooting. The show is expected to explore a layered narrative set against the backdrop of crime and investigation, with Richa’s character said to be central to the unfolding mystery.

A source close to the development shared, “After Heeramandi and post pregnancy, Richa was keen to explore something radically different. The role of a detective allows her to tap into a sharp, restrained, and cerebral space. It’s a character that demands both emotional intelligence and quiet intensity qualities she naturally brings to the screen. She has already started filming, and the look and tonality are very distinct from anything she has done before.”

Known for choosing unconventional and performance-driven roles, Richa Chadha’s foray into the crime thriller space as a detective is expected to further showcase her versatility.

Also Read: Richa Chadha slams indie casting trends; says quality stories need credible actors, not expensive star faces

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