In a courtroom drama worthy of the silver screen, the explosive Rs30,000 crore inheritance battle over the estate of late tycoon Sunjay Kapur has entered a high-voltage new phase. On Thursday, a judicial order sent shockwaves through Delhi’s power circles and Bollywood’s inner sanctum as the court mandated forensic and handwriting analysis of the controversial Will that could decide control of a sprawling corporate empire.

Gagan Deep Jindal, Joint Registrar (Judicial) of the Delhi High Court, gave the green light for independent scientific scrutiny of the disputed document, siding with a relentless campaign by Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, Kapur’s children from his marriage to screen icon Karisma Kapoor. Since November 2025, the siblings have demanded that the Will be subjected to expert examination, insisting that only forensic testing can answer swirling questions about how and when the document was created, and whether it truly reflects their father’s final wishes.

The court also denied Priya and Azarius adjournment, stating that the mother-son duo has “failed to file the reply within the time granted to them and it seems they are deliberately delaying the adjudication of the interim application.”

The order -- put out by the court on Saturday, February 28 -- may come as a setback for Priya Kapur, who, along with her six-year-old son Azarius, stood as the sole objector to forensic inspection. No other stakeholder opposed the move. The Will’s executor, Shraddha Suri Marwah, raised no objection. Nor did Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur. That isolation did not go unnoticed in court.

Priya Kapur has maintained that the Will was prepared and signed in her presence and that she handed it to the executor at the family’s Rajokri residence, even as it was allegedly circulated electronically. She further asserts that she is the sole beneficiary of Kapur’s business empire, which includes majority ownership of auto components group Sona Comstar (through promoter group firms such as RK Family Trust), and moved swiftly after Sunjay Kapur’s death to assume control of key Sona Group entities.

Yet despite being the document’s propounder and primary beneficiary, she has vigorously resisted forensic examination. Her counsel argued on Thursday that the Will, filed in sealed cover under a non-disclosure arrangement, should not be exposed to third-party experts (for even forensic scrutiny) and that the Registrar lacked authority to order such scrutiny.

Both arguments were rejected. Counsel for Samaira Kapur cited statutory provisions empowering the Registrar to permit forensic analysis and dismissed the suggestion that confidentiality could shield a testamentary instrument from a scientific review. Inspection will now proceed under court supervision within High Court premises, the registrar observed during the hearing.

In high-value probate disputes, forensic examination of handwriting, ink and paper is standard practice. Additional hearings on the preservation of call detail records and production of mobile devices (of Sunjay Kapur and Priya Kapur) are scheduled for March 10. For Samaira and Kiaan, the order represents a hard-won milestone. For Priya Kapur, it crystallises a central tension: in seeking to block independent verification, she has amplified the doubts the forensic process is now set to test.

