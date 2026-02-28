The Akshay Kumar- and Saif Ali Khan-led Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, is among the anticipated releases of 2026. Just a couple of weeks ago, we exclusively reported that Sony Network had secured the satellite, digital, and music rights for the film, showcasing their excitement about the content. And now we have got another exclusive and exciting update on Haiwaan.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan sells non-theatrical rights for a MASSIVE Rs. 80 crores; makers recover 70%+ already

Reliable sources have confirmed that the non-theatrical rights of Haiwaan have been sold for a hefty sum of Rs. 80 crores. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Haiwaan is hot in the market, as multiple players were bidding to have it on their platform. But the highest bid came from Sony Network, which gave the offer to buy satellite, digital and music rights for a sum of Rs. 80 crores. With this, the team of Haiwaan have already recovered more than 70 percent of their investment."

The source also tells us that Haiwaan could be released in the month of August, and the official announcement is around the corner. "Haiwaan's release date will be strategic as the makers want a clean run. It's a high-concept thriller, and the team is clear not to release it in a crowded window. The tentative timeline indicates an August release."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions and also has a cameo by Mohanlal. The Rs. 80 crore deal just consolidates the goodwill of Khiladi Kumar in the market.

