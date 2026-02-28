The Golmaal series is one of the biggest of Indian cinema and fans are excited as Golmaal 5 has finally gone on floors. The fifth instalment promises to be bigger, and its brand value has further got a boost with a recent development. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Golmaal 5. Bhushan Kumar has paid Rohit Shetty approx. Rs. 9 crores as he is confident that the music of Golmaal 5 can work big time due to the brand value.”

SCOOP: T-Series acquires music rights of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 for approx. Rs. 9 cr.

Users may recall that the relationship between T-Series and Rohit Shetty had turned strained during Diwali 2024, when Bhushan Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit’s multi-starrer Singham Again locked horns at the box office. Matters escalated further when the title track of Singham Again, unveiled just days before release, was hit with a copyright strike by T-Series. The label objected to certain elements that resembled the original Singham (2011) theme, the rights of which are owned by them. As a result, Rohit Shetty and his team were compelled to remove the song from all platforms and subsequently rework the composition.

Two weeks after the release, Rohit Shetty opened up on this episode and said, “Arrey, woh T-Series ne strike kar diya na humpe. Isliye humko sab jagah se nikalna pada. Kya kare? Woh contract hi waisa hota hai, which is okay.”

Prior to this episode, Rohit Shetty and T-Series have shared a long and successful association. The music giant was the partner on 12 out of his 15 directorial ventures – Zameen (2003), Golmaal (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013), Singham Returns (2014), Golmaal Again (2017), Simmba (2018), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Cirkus (2022). Meanwhile, Eros Music, Sony Music and Saregama were the music labels in the rest of his three films, that is, Sunday (2008), Dilwale (2015) and Singham Again, respectively.

