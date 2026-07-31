Director Ahmed Khan has confirmed that his next directorial venture will reunite him with Akshay Kumar following the success of Welcome to the Jungle. The filmmaker revealed that the positive response to the film has encouraged the long-time collaborators to team up once again, adding another chapter to their friendship that spans over three decades.

Ahmed Khan confirms next film with Akshay Kumar after Welcome to the Jungle success

Speaking about the upcoming project, Khan shared that discussions are currently underway and that the duo is exploring multiple ideas before locking one. “With Welcome to the Jungle becoming a success, we had to work together again. I am so happy that the film has done well, and the cast is happy too. Akshay and I are planning something soon. We are in talks regarding two-three different genres — action comedy, romantic action drama, and an out-and-out action movie. Even Akshay has a script that he has told me about. We have to finalise one of our ideas. Once that and the dates are finalised, we’ll announce it.”

The announcement also puts to rest recent speculation surrounding Khan’s next film. Reports had suggested that the director was planning a zombie comedy starring Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor, while other rumours hinted at Welcome 4. However, Khan dismissed those claims, making it clear that his immediate focus is on a new collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

Addressing the rumours, he said, “Rumours abound when movies are a hit, but it’s not true as of now. My next is with Akshay. It’s a joy working with someone as professional as him. I like action and can do it on a bigger scale with Akshay. Dance, action, drama — it all comes out organically with him.”

While industry buzz suggests that either Firoz A. Nadiadwala or Sajid Nadiadwala could back the film, Khan chose not to reveal any production details, simply saying, “Dono se dosti hai. They love Akshay and me.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan is also preparing for the release of his home production Baap, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. Sharing an update, he said, “Zee Studios is finalising the release date and marketing of the movie. I have completed the movie and handed it to them. It’s their baby now.” The action entertainer is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan reveals how he reunited Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon for Welcome To The Jungle

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