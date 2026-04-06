Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to embrace a beautiful new chapter in her life—motherhood. The actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the joyous news that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna announces pregnancy with heartwarming post: ‘A little miracle, our greatest gift- August 2026’

Karishma delighted fans with a carousel of adorable pictures featuring the couple. In the images, the two can be seen posing with tiny baby shoes while donning caps labeled ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’, making the announcement all the more special.

“A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026” she captioned the picture post, also revealing the expected arrival of their baby.

Karishma and Varun began dating in 2021 and tied the knot on February 5 the following year. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together, much to the delight of their fans.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and colleagues in the industry. Actor Khushi Kapoor commented, “Ahhh” followed by multiple hearts. Notably, Karishma and Khushi are set to share screen space in the sequel to Mom, which originally starred Khushi’s mother, the late legendary Sridevi.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Awwwwww”, while Dia Mirza commented, “Oh yay! Congratulations”. Other celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap, and Sonal Chauhan also joined in to shower love and best wishes on the couple.

With this heartwarming announcement, Karishma Tanna has given fans a reason to celebrate, as she prepares to welcome her “little miracle” in August 2026.

Also Read: Jisshu Sengupta, Karishma Tanna starrer Mom 2 goes on floors at Yamuna Expressway Film City; Boney Kapoor shares details

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