Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Mom 2, the sequel to the 2017 film Mom, has gone on floors. The project is being shot at the newly inaugurated International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida, marking it as the first film to begin production at the facility.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor shared details about the sequel. The film is directed by Girish Kohli, who had previously written Mom. Kapoor is producing the project along with his partner Akshai Puri. The cast includes Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna in key roles.

“The shooting of Mom 2 is going on here. The director is Girish Kohli, who was the writer of Mom I. The producer is me and my partner, Akshai Puri. The action director is Vijayan from the South. He is among the most accomplished action directors. We have technicians from different places. We have an actor from Bengal, Jishu. We have a television and a movie actor, Karishma Tanna, who is also playing a very important part in the film,” Kapoor said.

First Film at International Film City

Mom 2 is the inaugural production at the International Film City being developed along the Yamuna Expressway. At the inauguration press conference, Kapoor outlined his broader vision for the project.

“Our effort is to make sure it (Film City) is different and is elaborate in every given sense. Besides Film City, this would have a theme park. This would have lots of entertainment sections. Which probably will surprise many. All kinds of films, OTT, drama, television, serial. We will make podcast sets. Everything. There will also be a media centre here. So everything that is related to entertainment and media will have a base here,” he said.

Kapoor also announced that OTT projects would be allowed to shoot free of cost on a specific set currently in place at the Film City. When asked about the initiative, he clarified, “Yes, but only on this set. It is because this set is a good luck. It is an incentive for other producers to come and for us, the more people who can benefit from this, the more people will come, and the more discussions will be about this film city. Everyone will know that the film city has started here.”

The original Mom, released in 2017, starred the late Sridevi in the lead role and also featured Pakistani actress Sajal Aly. Further details about the storyline and release timeline of Mom 2 are awaited.

