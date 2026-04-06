Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the persistent sexualisation of her image and how it has influenced both her public presence and professional decisions.

“Audience judges your character by your clothes”: Janhvi Kapoor on sexualisation and career Impact

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, the actor explained that despite making a conscious effort to limit her visibility, she has little control over how she is perceived. “I have gone to extreme lengths to be seen as little as possible,” she said, pointing out that an overload of existing visuals online continues to define her image. “There are so many visuals of me already populated out there that you don’t feel like I’ve really gone anywhere.”

She highlighted how this constant circulation of images often reduces her identity to appearance, feeding into a cycle of sexualisation that is difficult to escape. “I didn’t like how I was being consumed by people because of these visuals, because of these AI things,” she said, referring to edited and manipulated content that further distorts perception.

This has had a direct impact on her behaviour and career strategy. Janhvi revealed that she now second-guesses even the most basic decisions, including social media posts. “I wouldn’t think, ‘Oh my God I look hot, let’s post it.’ I think ten times because something can be taken out of it,” she admitted.

At the core of her concern is how quickly audiences attach moral judgement to appearance. “Audience judges your character by your clothes,” she noted, underlining how sexualisation doesn’t remain superficial. It shapes credibility and opportunities.

As a result, Janhvi said she often chooses to “play it safe,” especially at this stage of her career. “I wish I could say I don’t care, but it does matter,” she added. “I’ll do what I have to, till I get that credibility,” indicating that navigating perception is still crucial to sustaining and growing her career.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor calls out oversexualisation: “Zooming into body parts without consent is invasive”

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