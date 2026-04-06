Actor Tina Thadani is set to return to the screen with an upcoming advertisement project featuring Indian cricketer Shivam Dube. The campaign, directed by Rohit Roy, is expected to release in the coming weeks.

Tina Thadani teams up with Shivam Dube for upcoming ad, calls it a “Cool Experience”

Speaking about the shoot, Thadani described the experience of being back on set after a gap. “I did an ad for a brand where Shivam Dube was the brand ambassador and Rohit Roy was directing this ad. It was a great time working with them, especially in front of the camera and being back on set again,” she said.

The actor also spoke about the working environment on set, highlighting the professionalism of her co-collaborators. “Shivam Dube, the cricketer, is really very professional and so is Rohit. It was such an amazing experience to be back on set and doing what I love,” she added. According to Thadani, the project is associated with a fitness brand, and she confirmed that the advertisement will be released shortly. “Shivam is a world champion for India and it was a pleasure working with him. The ad will be out in a couple of weeks. This ad is for a fitness brand,” she said.

Beyond the professional aspect, the actor shared a personal highlight from the shoot. “The sweetest and nicest part was that my dad was visiting from Canada, so I got to bring him on set and I made him meet Shivam because he is a huge Indian cricket fan,” she revealed.

The project marks Thadani’s return to on-screen work, with the actor indicating that the experience combined both professional engagement and a meaningful personal moment.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Roy’s daughter Kiara Bose Roy to be launched opposite Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan in Aisi Deewangi

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