Last Updated 10.04.2020 | 3:59 PM IST

Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19, the family awaits the next test result

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently revealed that Karim Morani and his daughters, Shaza and Zoa Morani were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The sisters had recently concluded a trip from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan, respectively. While Karim and Shaza are admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19, the family awaits the next test result

The Morani’s can finally heave a sigh of relief after Shaza’s recent test for COVID-19 came back negative. The family is waiting for another test’s results to come in as negative, which will come in tomorrow. Karim Morani and Zoa have been testes positive in the last two tests and Karim was recently admitted to the hospital after a family member confirmed the news.

Here's hoping a speedy recovery to the family.

Also Read: Producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

