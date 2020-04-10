Bollywood Hungama

George Clooney and Amal Clooney donate over $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The world is currently tackling deadly coronavirus. As essential workers, medical professionals are working non-stop in order to keep the people safe, celebrities have come forward to help in every way they can. It has been revealed that power couple George Clooney and Amal Clooney donate over $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.

As per Deadline, the couple donated $300,000 to the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardo Italy Region, and the NHS and $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund.

It is to be noted that George Clooney is a member of the board of the Motion Picture and Television. The fund is currently providing financial aid to those whose lives have been impacted after productions being shut down in Hollywood.

