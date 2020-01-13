Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 13.01.2020 | 12:13 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby care brand?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan turn heads wherever they go. The couple is often accompanied by their three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, who has achieved celebrity status ever since his birth. According to reports, the power couple has been offered a heavy remuneration to appear in an endorsement for a baby care brand.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan offered Rs. 1.5 crores for a 3 hour show to promote a baby diaper brand?

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been signed on as the face of a popular brand of diapers. The report further states that the couple is being offered Rs. 1.5 crores for their first appearance for an event today.

The brand has been reportedly trying to get Saif and Kareena on board for over a year now. While their star power is the primary reason for approaching the two, the popularity of Taimur Ali Khan is also another reason. The buzz is that Saif and Kareena had earlier declined the offer, but gave it a thought again after the brand officials persisted over the past few months. It was only recently, did they decide on becoming the face of the brand. Today, at the 3-hour event hosted by the brand, the couple is expected to take home a check of Rs 1.5 crores.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty spills the secret behind her fitness to Kareena Kapoor Khan 

