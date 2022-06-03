Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy gearing up for the release of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, will be seen having fun, entertaining discussions on latest trends with Cyrus Broacha during Glance LIVE Fest. Glance, a lock screen platform, is all set to host Glance LIVE Fest (GLF) - a live, interactive festival on smartphone lock screens. Close to 70 million users will witness this carnival-style of ‘all things live’ and it is expected to feature some top celebrities, creators, musicians, former cricketers, game streamers, and brands through LIVE experiences. And it is being said that the Bollywood diva is going to take on an all-new avatar on GLF.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her debut on Glance with What’s The Juice

Kareena Kapoor Khan will go live on What’s the Juice alongside popular host and comedian Cyrus Broacha. As the name suggests, the show will entertain users with lively discussions on trending content and memes of the day as well as the most ‘waste’ viral videos on the internet with both the hosts adding their unique twist.

The audience and Kareena Kapoor Khan fans are also in for a special treat. They will get to rate and share what’s trending in the comments as well as guess viral trends in different segments, live, along with their favorite actress through Glance’s unique live interactive features. The fashionista will also be talking about the latest trends in fashion, weird Bollywood and International trends. Users will also see Cyrus walking the ramp and will also give a verdict on his outfit.

Besides Glance, GLF content will also be available on Roposo – Glance’s entertainment commerce platform, and on Glance TV, on June 3, 4, and 5.

Speaking of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11, right before the Independence Day weekend. On the other hand, Kareena is also shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial based on the popular Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

