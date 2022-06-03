South Korean group TVXQ’s Yunho and actress Moon So Ri both are reportedly in talks to join Lee Yeon Hee and Hong Jong Hyun Reported who have received an offer to star in new office romance drama Race (literal title) by screenwriter Kim Ru Ri.

TVXQ’s Yunho and Moon So Ri in talks to join Lee Yeon Hee and Hong Jong Hyun in new office romance drama Race

According to Soompi, Race is a drama that captures life’s race in this rapidly changing digital age that we are living in. The drama centers around the office life and romance story of Park Yoon Jo, a woman born in 1990 who faces life head-on despite not having anything to show in terms of academic or family background, and Ryu Jae Min, a man born in 1990 who wants to make a just and good world but has no expectations for his company to do so. Lee Yeon Hee has received an offer to play the role of marketer Park Yoon Jo, while Hong Jong Hyun is reportedly in talks to play Ryu Jae Min.

Yunho is reportedly in talks to play Seo Dong Hoon, the CEO of the public relations agency Earth Communications, an ideal public relations person who understands the fast-paced environment of public relations, and due to spending a lot of time abroad, he values expressing ideas freely. Seo Dong Hoon will be a part of a love triangle with Park Yoon Jo and Ryu Jae Min, and he will also showcase chemistry with Goo Yi Jung. If Yunho accepts the role, this will be his first time starring in a drama in five years since Melo Holic.

Meanwhile, Moon So Ri has been offered the role of Goo Yi Jung, a PR specialist and a former journalist from an influential media outlet who reached the top of her career as a PR expert in Korea and in the United States. She is level-headed because she considers all things as a means to achieve her goals, but she is also rational in the sense that she does not simply judge a person by their background.

Also Read: BTS reveal they had plans of coming to Mumbai as a part of their Map of The Soul tour in 2020

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.