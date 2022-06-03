comscore

NCT DREAM’s Jeno and Chenle diagnosed with Covid-19; group cancels music shows, radio appearances and fan signings

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop singers Jeno and Chenle of NCT DREAM group have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently self-quarantining.

NCT DREAM’s Jeno and Chenle diagnosed with Covid-19; group cancels music shows, radio appearances and fan signings

NCT DREAM’s Jeno and Chenle diagnosed with Covid-19; group cancels music shows, radio appearances and fan signings

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s agency SM Entertainment announced on fan community Lysn on June 2 that NCT’s Jeno and Chenle had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and shared their upcoming schedule changes. “Hello. This evening (June 2), NCT’s Jeno and Chenle tested positive for COVID-19,” the agency began the official statement. “While the self-test kit Jeno took this morning before his scheduled activities came back negative, he wasn’t feeling well ahead of their scheduled video call fan signing and received a positive test after taking a new self-test kit.”

“He immediately completed a rapid antigen test and was officially diagnosed with COVID-19,” the statement continued. “NCT DREAM preemptively took rapid antigen tests and Chenle received a positive result, while the other members tested negative. Jeno and Chenle have both completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. They will immediately halt all activities and are currently self-quarantining as advised by health authorities.”

The statement further read, “As a result, all of NCT DREAM’s scheduled activities this week, including music shows, radio appearances, and fan signings, have inevitably been cancelled, so we ask for fans’ understanding. In observance of the rules outlined by health authorities, with our artists’ health and safety being the top priority, we will do everything we can so they can focus on recovery. Thank you.”

The band recently dropped its latest repackaged album Beatbox last week which did commercially well. The group completed their first comeback stage today on M Countdown before having to halt their activities.

Also Read: From MONSTA X’s Kihyun to NCT DREAM – Here’s a look at some stunning Korean music releases in March 2022

