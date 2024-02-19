Amidst the buzz surrounding their impending nuptials, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding is poised to become a memorable affair, with reports surfacing about a special performance by Bollywood power couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Set to unfold on February 21 in the scenic locales of Goa, the intimate ceremony will witness the presence of close friends and family members.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra set to perform at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Report

As the excitement builds for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's union, India Today has learned that the wedding festivities are set to feature a star-studded lineup, with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slated to grace the occasion with their performance. The source told the news portal, “Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are all set to perform on a Punjabi track at Rakul and Jackky’s wedding ceremony in Goa. The duo is family friends with the Vashu family and are making sure to keep up with the wedding synergy by giving in their best. Their dance number is surely going to be a highlight during the ceremony.”

For the unversed, while Rakul and Jackky were expected to hold their wedding celebrations abroad, somewhere in UAE, the couple decided to change the venue to domestic destinations within the country. Along with that, it is also being said that the actor-producer and actress would prefer to have an intimate function. “We hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after. It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 days’ affair like most weddings usually are,” a source had mentioned.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official on social media in 2021 and since then, the couple has been openly making appearances, from red carpets to wedding functions, showcasing their love for each other on many occasions.

