Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.12.2020 | 10:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcome their third daughter

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karanvir Bohra & wife Teejay Sidhu are ecstatic to have been blessed with a baby girl, as parents for the second time. The couple who are already parents to two beautiful twin baby girls Bella & Vienna, once again became parents to be in the early stages of the lockdown, and have now delivered a healthy baby girl back at Teejay's home in Canada.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcome their third daughter

An excited Karanvir shares,"Hamare ghar pe ab teen deviyan aayi hai! Lakshmi, Saraswati and now Paravati! I am proud to be a father to three beautiful daughters! Teejay and I over the moon to have this lovely angel in our lives. Bella and Vienna are also very excited to welcome home their baby sister. The feeling is amazing, and we are all on top of the world as it's now going to be an absolute full house!".

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcome their third daughter

Taking to his social media to also share the news with the world, in an adorable video with Bella & Vienna, Karanvir welcomed his newest addition to the family!

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra, Iqbal Khan pay tribute to Ashiesh Roy

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to…

Mithun Chakraborty collapses due to food…

“Don’t spread hate,” writes Diljit Dosanjh…

Late Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh says he had…

Pankaj Tripathi says he does not endorse the…

Ranbir Kapoor to shoot for two new films in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification