It’s another girl for Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Last night television stars Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu had a new member arriving in their family. Far away in Vancouver, Teejay gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. They are already the proud parents of twin daughters.

It’s another girl for Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sandhu

And they couldn’t contain their excitement as they informed me of the good news.

Says Karanvir, “Yes Subhashji, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay.”

Laughs Karanvir with joy, “I’ve become Charlie, now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi, Sarawsati and Parvati.”

Karanvir’s twins are also very excited about their new sibling. “Our twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella are very excited. All through the pregnancy they keep kissing my wife Teejay’s tummy and wishing the baby ‘Good Morning’ and ‘Good Night’ every day. ”

Adds Teejay excitedly, “Teen Deviyan in our family. This is the most exciting journey of our life. We thought we would share it with you first since aap hamari donon betiyan ko bahot pyar karte. Here’s another little daughter for you to love. We thought we’d break the news with you.”

