The economy of our country has taken a huge hit in the wake of Coronavirus and most of the industries have resorted to layoffs and pay cuts to manage their expenses. A lot of people have been wondering how the entertainment industry will go around it during these trying times. In her recent interaction, Taapsee Pannu was asked if the actors are ready to deal with it.

Her reply was that she’s ready for it in case it happens. She further elaborated that because there are no shoots happening, a pay cut is bound to happen and she will readily deal with it when it does. After giving some massive and hard-hitting films like Pink, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh back-to-back, Taapsee Pannu is prepared for anything that comes her way after the lockdown.

There is still no clearer picture with regards to the shoots resuming, but the actors are hoping that it happens soon.

