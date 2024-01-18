In a year that witnessed a plethora of exceptional cinematic experiences, Ranbir Kapoor's powerful portrayal in Animal has not only captured the hearts of audiences but has also earned the film an impressive 19 nominations across various categories at the prestigious Filmfare Awards. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of a stellar cast and crew. Let us delve into the multiple nominations that have turned the spotlight on this cinematic masterpiece.

Best Film

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, the film earned a Best Film nomination for its intense storytelling and powerful performances along with impressive music.

Best Director - Sandeep Reddy Vanga:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial prowess in Animal has rightfully earned him a nomination for Best Director. The film's intricate storytelling, gripping narrative, and seamless direction have garnered critical acclaim, establishing Vanga as a formidable force in the industry.

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor's nuanced performance as the lead protagonist in Animal has not only resonated with audiences but has also earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Kapoor's ability to delve into the complexities of his character with authenticity and depth has solidified his standing as one of Bollywood's finest actors.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol:

Animal has not only showcased Ranbir Kapoor's brilliance but has also provided a platform for exceptional supporting performances. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol's portrayal of supporting characters in the film has secured them nominations in the respective category, reflecting the depth and quality of the ensemble cast.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Triptii Dimri:

Triptii Dimri's compelling performance in Animal has earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her character adds to the film's overall impact.

Best Sound Design, Best Lyrics and Best Music Album:

The soul-stirring music of Animal has been recognized with nominations for Best Sound Design Best Lyrics and Best Music Album. The talented team, including Siddharth-Garima and a roster of accomplished music composers such as Pritam, Vishal Mishra, and others, has created a musical masterpiece that complements the film's narrative seamlessly. Sync Cinema was nominated for Best Sound Design.

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh and Bhupinder Babbal:

The emotional depth of the songs in Animal is brought to life by Arijit Singh and Bhupinder Babbal, for the songs 'Satranga' and 'Arjan Vailly', earning them nominations for Best Playback Singer (Male).

Best Screenplay, Best Background Score, and Best Editing:

The screenplay, background score, and editing of Animal have received due recognition with nominations in their respective categories. The collaborative efforts of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Suresh Bandaru, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and others have contributed to the film's cohesive and impactful storytelling.

Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best VFX, Best Costume Design, and Best Action:

The technical brilliance of Animal is evident with nominations in categories such as cinematography, production design, VFX, costume design, and action. The skilled contributions of professionals like Amit Roy, Suresh Selvarajan, and Supreme Sundar have elevated the film's visual and auditory experience.

Animal emerges not only as a cinematic triumph but as a testimony to the collective brilliance of its cast and crew. The Filmfare nominations stand as a recognition of the film's excellence across various aspects of filmmaking. As the industry eagerly awaits the awards ceremony, Animal remains a shining example of how a well-crafted film can leave a lasting impact on both critics and audiences alike.

