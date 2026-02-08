Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend day 2 of the 100-year celebration event of RSS in Mumbai

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completed 100 years in 2025. As part of its centenary celebrations, a grand two-day event is being held at a sprawling auditorium in Mumbai. The first day of the event took place on Saturday, February 7, with several prominent personalities from various fields in attendance. The Bollywood film fraternity was not far behind and many celebs attended the first day of the event like superstars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, filmmakers Mohit Suri, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Mahaveer Jain, Om Raut, Vikram Malhotra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and others.

Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend day 2 of the 100-year celebration event of RSS in Mumbai

The second day of the event was also star-studded. While Ranbir attended the first day of the event, his Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal made his presence felt on day 2. Karan Johar and Ananya Panday were also present and they were joined by veteran actor Jackie Shroff, the evergreen Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, music composer Pritam Chakraborty, singer Adnan Sami, television star Rupali Ganguly, Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, talented performer Viineet Kumar Siingh, and filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aanand, L Rai, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Arunabh Kumar and others.

On the film front, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar are gearing up for their romantic flick, Chand Mera Dil. It also stars Lakshya of Kill (2024) and The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025) fame and is directed by Vivek Soni, whose Netflix original Aap Jaisa Koi (2025), starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, received rave reviews.

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar’s last film together, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025), was released in cinemas on Christmas. It recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on rent. Meanwhile, Ananya is currently working on the second season of Call Me Bae. Incidentally, the slice-of-life show is also backed by Karan Johar.

Besides Call Me Bae Season 2 and Chand Mera Dil, Karan Johar is also gearing up for the Konkona Sen Sharma-Pratibha Ranta Netflix film Accused, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla, Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan untitled flick, a thriller with Aditya Roy Kapur etc.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others attend the 100-year celebration event of RSS in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.