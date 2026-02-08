Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has reportedly made a significant real estate investment in Mumbai, purchasing a luxury apartment in the city’s upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood for Rs. 29.37 crore. The transaction details have emerged through property registration documents accessed by real estate data platform CRE Matrix.

Ishaan Khatter buys Rs. 29.37 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s elite Pali Hill area

According to the documents, Ishaan has acquired the apartment at Navroz Apartments, located in Bandra’s Pali Hill, under the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society. The high-end residence boasts a carpet area of 2,989.05 square feet, making it a spacious addition to the actor’s property portfolio. The seller of the apartment has been identified as Kapil M. Mahtani, and the transaction was officially registered on February 5, 2026.

The paperwork further reveals that the actor paid approximately Rs. 1.76 crore in stamp duty for the deal. In addition to the apartment, the purchase also includes four dedicated parking spaces, a valuable asset in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential zones. As of now, Ishaan Khatter has not issued any official statement confirming or commenting on the property purchase.

Pali Hill, situated in Bandra, continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and exclusive residential areas. Known for its prime location and accessibility, the locality has long been home to several prominent Bollywood personalities and high-net-worth celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, own properties in and around the Pali Hill area, further underlining its elite status.

The reported purchase comes at a time when Ishaan Khatter is enjoying a notable phase in his career. The actor received widespread appreciation for his performance in Homebound, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and marking a reunion with his debut co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions and Neeraj Ghaywan, the film gained international attention and even entered the Oscars nomination race, bringing global visibility to the project.

Closer home, Ishaan also connected with Indian audiences through the Netflix series The Royals, where he featured alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zeenat Aman. With strong critical and audience reception to his recent work, the actor’s reported investment in a prime Mumbai property appears to reflect both professional stability and long-term planning.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa react to Homebound losing the Oscar race in heartfelt Instagram posts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.