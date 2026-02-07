The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) completed 100 years in 2025. As part of its centenary celebrations, a grand two-day event is being held at a sprawling auditorium in Mumbai. The first day of the event took place on Saturday, February 7, with several prominent personalities from various fields in attendance.

BREAKING: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others attend the 100-year celebration event of RSS in Mumbai

The Bollywood film fraternity was not far behind and several celebs attended the first day of the event like superstars Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor and filmmakers like Mohit Suri, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Om Raut, Mahaveer Jain Vikram Malhotra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and others. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi was also present and he was seated next to Salman Khan.

Salman Khan could be seen dedicatedly listening to the speakers on stage. Ranbir Kapoor was seated in the front row and he was sporting a moustache; it is said to be his look from his upcoming film, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A video outside the auditorium showed Ranbir Kapoor warmly greeting and hugging Nitesh Tiwari. Interestingly, Nitesh has directed Ranbir in the much-awaited two-part saga, Ramayana. It features the actor in the role of Lord Rama. It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash of KGF and Toxic fame as Ravana. While the first part will release on Diwali 2026, the second part will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

As for Salman Khan, he’s gearing up for Battle Of Galwan, co-starring Chitrangda Singh. Salman plays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in this film, which is based on a chapter in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ (2022), authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film is inspired by the events of June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second day of the event will take place on Sunday, February 8, and several more prominent personalities from across fields are expected to attend.

