EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan to release on Independence Day 2026

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Battle Of Galwan has indeed been postponed and it’ll now release on August 14, 2026. Salman Khan and the makers are of the opinion that it would be a better date since India’s Independence Day falls on August 15. The patriotic sentiment will be at an all-time high and Battle Of Galwan would be an ideal flick to watch in this period.”

The source further said, “The makers are expected to shortly announce the new release date of Battle Of Galwan officially.”

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama, in its article, carried a quote from a source who explained the reason for the delay, “The shoot is not yet over and the reshoot is taking more time than expected. From Monday, February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left and by February-end, it’ll be a wrap.”

The source further said, “Director Apoorva Lakhia will begin editing the reshot portions. And that’s not all. As per the rules, Battle Of Galwan needs to be shown to the Ministry of Defence and this process might also take time. Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline. Salman Khan is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic.”

Interestingly, Battle Of Galwan will now clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla.

