Karan Johar slams a Twitter user for accusing him of keeping his kids away from mother’s love

Karan Johar is one happy filmmaker and a doting father. He welcomed his twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar in 2017 via surrogacy. Just recently, he threw a bash on the occasion of their second birthday. While many have praised the filmmaker for opting surrogacy, not everyone is on the same page.

Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo Johar take care of Roohi Johar and Yash Johar together. Just a day ago, a Twitter user accused Karan for keeping his twins from mother’s love. This did not go down well with the filmmaker and he gave a befitting reply. “Ma’m!! With all due respect! Get a life! There are larger issues the country is combatting at the moment and it can very well do without your narrow mindedness! My babies are being LOVED and that’s all that matters…and FYI they have a mother!! My mother! Get it! ???”

After Karan Johar’s response, the user deleted the tweet. But, the fans of the filmmaker praised him for his response.

On the work front, Karan Johar is on a roll with a ton of projects as a producer. He’s producing Student Of The Year 2, Kesari, Kalank, Rannbhoomi among others. He is also set to direct Takht with an ensemble cast starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.