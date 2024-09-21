comscore
Karan Johar set to make OTT debut with ambitious Netflix web series featuring stellar female cast

Karan Johar set to make OTT debut with ambitious Netflix web series featuring stellar female cast

The web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up to make his OTT debut with a highly anticipated web series. The project, a passion project for Johar, is set to feature a star-studded ensemble of celebrated female actors. Known for his blockbuster films, Johar will helm this untitled series for Netflix. The script is finalized, and production is slated to begin in early 2025.

Karan has been extensively working on the subject with his team and is excited to debut in the digital world. "The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026," as per sources.

Following the web series, Johar will return to the big screen with a grand action film.

