Shabana Azmi is set to celebrate a monumental milestone — completing 50 iconic years in the film industry. Known for her immense contributions to Indian cinema and her unparalleled dedication to the craft of acting, Shabana continues to inspire generations of artists and cinephiles alike. As a tribute to her journey, she will grace the stage with a live performance at the prestigious Delhi Theatre Festival.

50 Years of Shabana Azmi: Actress set to perform at Delhi Theatre Festival 2024

The Delhi Theatre Festival (DTH), now in its fifth season, is gearing up for a star-studded affair, with Shabana Azmi as one of the key highlights. The festival will feature seven timeless stories brought to life by an extraordinary ensemble of talent. Joining Shabana on stage are other stalwarts of Indian theatre and cinema, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Lillete Dubey, and Vinay Pathak, ensuring an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Shabana Azmi's return to the stage is a reminder of her enduring connection to the world of theatre. Despite decades of success in film, she has always been drawn back to arts and live performances, showcasing her deep respect and love for the art form.

The Delhi Theatre Festival promises to be a grand celebration of storytelling, talent, and creativity, with Shabana Azmi’s performance being one of the most anticipated moments of the event. Fans and theatre enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic of her live performance, as she continues to inspire and captivate audiences after 50 remarkable years in the industry.

