He is known for his bling and charisma, and now his return to the couch is one of the most awaited on OTT. Karan Johar will return to his off screen role of the witty host with his fun chat show Koffee With Karan 7. While the show has garnered immense response in the past, courtesy, its gossipy nature, it is equally renowned for stirring the pot more than once. But needless, Karan has promised that new season too will be ‘bigger, better and more beautiful’ and will premiere on July 7, 2022.

Karan Johar announces Koffee With Karan 7 release date with this fun video; premieres on July 7

Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the release date and also shared a promo which is technically a fun compilation of the past episodes from the older seasons of the show. Readers would be aware that Koffee With Karan has hosted a wide range of celebrities, from TV stars like Rakhi Sawant and Kapil Sharma to even South celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Prabhas to cricketers like Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. The recent promo on social media features snippets from episodes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, among many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



The show is also known to host some interesting combination of guests wherein actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have shared the couch with each other, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have shared the couch, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shared the couch among others. Let’s see what will be the interesting combination of guests during this season. Reports are rife that the producer-director will be getting the co-actors from his forthcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together for the initial episode.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 stars on July 7 and will stream only on Disney Plus Hotstar. The makers have done away of the telecast of these episodes on Star Network from this season onwards.

Also Read: Karan Johar reveals that Ranbir Kapoor has refused to come on Koffee With Karan 7

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.