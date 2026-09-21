Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the release date of his long-gestating film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India's external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2028. The announcement was made by Karan on social media, although details about the cast have not been revealed yet.

Karan Johar announces film on R&AW founder R.N. Kao, sets August 11, 2028 release!

Sharing the announcement, Karan described Kao as “The Man, The Myth, The Legend” and wrote, “RN Kao - The Man, The Myth, The Legend. The founder of R&AW, who led India to an unprecedented win in the 1971 War against Pakistan. The story of R&AW, it's founder and the first ever mission in cinema hall / 11th August, 2028!”

In another caption, Karan elaborated on the project and revealed that it is based on Nitin Gokhale's book Gentleman Spymaster. He wrote, “He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we’re thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar first announced the project in 2020

Karan had first officially announced the project in January 2020. At the time, Dharma Productions and Still and Still Media Collective announced their collaboration on a film based on Nitin Gokhale's R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

Karan's announcement described the project as “The Untold Story of the Real Life Indian Spymaster - Rameshwar Nath Kao.” He had also said that the film would explore Kao's role in founding R&AW and his journey in international espionage.

The project has now received an official theatrical release date, more than eight years after its initial announcement. The makers are yet to announce the cast or provide further details about the director and other members of the creative team.

Who was R.N. Kao?

Rameshwar Nath Kao (1918-2002) was an Indian intelligence officer and bureaucrat who played a key role in the country's intelligence establishment. In 1968, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi appointed him as the founding Secretary of R&AW. Kao headed the agency until 1977.

The upcoming film is expected to focus on the formation of R&AW, Kao's role in building the organisation and its first mission. Karan's announcement also positions the project around the historical events associated with the agency and its founder.

Another R.N. Kao project was announced for OTT

Karan Johar's film is not the only project that has previously been announced around R.N. Kao's life. In 2022, filmmaker Hansal Mehta was announced as the creator and showrunner of an upcoming OTT series based on R K Yadav's book Mission R&AW.

The series was set to chronicle Kao's journey and work as the first chief of R&AW. However, there have been no significant updates on the project since its announcement.

Karan's newly announced film, meanwhile, now has a confirmed theatrical release date of August 11, 2028. Further details, including its cast and other production information, are awaited.

Also Read: SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan approached by Dharma Productions for film on Indian spymaster RN Kao

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