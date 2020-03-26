Bollywood Hungama

Kapil Sharma steps up to donate Rs. 50 lakhs amid Coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The celebrities are now stepping up to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. As the country is tackling the deadly issue, well-known personalities are contributing in every way possible to help fight the Coronavirus. Comedian Kapil Sharma has announced that he has contributed Rs. 50 lakhs to help those in need.

Kapil Sharma steps up to donate Rs. 50 lakhs amid Coronavirus pandemic

Taking to Twitter, the comedian revealed that he is donating towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund. “It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi,” he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that South superstars Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have also made huge donations. Kalyan donated overall Rs. 2 crore whereas Charan made his debut on Twitter in which he announced Rs. 70 lakhs as his contribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country for the next three weeks as the coronavirus spread across the country rapidly. The cases in India has crossed the mark of 500.

