The repeated shooting incidents at the café in Surrey, British Columbia, have sparked serious safety concerns for Indian celebrities abroad.

Kapil Sharma owned café in Canada falls victim to third firing; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility saying ‘bullets can go anywhere’

In a shocking development, a restaurant, Kaps Café, owned by comedian and television star Kapil Sharma, located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, was attacked for the third time in four months. The establishment was reportedly fired upon in the early hours of Thursday, leaving its façade and windows damaged. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to News Derby, several shots were fired at the café, and a video from the site showed multiple Surrey Police Service (SPS) cruisers stationed around the location. This marks the third such attack, following similar incidents in July and August this year.

After the previous shooting on August 7, local law enforcement had insisted that no harm was caused to the staff or public in general apart from only property damages, some officials later told local media that the repeated attacks created panic among employees, residents, and businessmen around. They also confirmed that investigators had recovered what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail — an incendiary device — at the scene.

This latest incident comes shortly after the Canadian government officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation on September 29, 2025, citing its ongoing involvement in organised violence and spreading fear. The gang has since claimed responsibility for the attack on Kaps Café through a social media post, warning that “bullets can go anywhere.”

Reports suggest that the repeated targeting of Kapil Sharma’s café may be linked to his long-standing association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been on the Bishnoi gang’s radar for years. Alongside Lawrence Bishnoi, names such as Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Singh have also surfaced in connection with the case.

The Surrey Police Service Frontline Investigative Support Team has taken over the probe, with authorities continuing to investigate the motives behind the repeated assaults.

These recurring attacks have reignited concerns about the resurgence of gang-related extortion and intimidation targeting Bollywood personalities — a worrying trend reminiscent of the underworld’s grip on the film industry during the 1980s and 1990s. As investigations continue, questions remain over the safety of Indian entertainers living or operating abroad.

