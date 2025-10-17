Actor-filmmaker-activist Sonu Sood, who made a huge impact as a philanthropist during the COVID endemic, is ready to direct a new film, this time based on Bihar’s socio-political scenario.

Sonu Sood’s next as director and actor is an action film based in Bihar

Speaking exclusively on this, Sonu Sood said, “I have just finished writing the film. Besides playing the lead, I will be directing the film also. So, it's an action film. I will for sure announce it in a big way since Bihar is a state very close to my heart. I have grown up in Bihar and I have studied the state’s dynamics from close quarters.”

But Sonu Sood is not keen to do documentary-like political drama. “I’ve chosen the world of Bihar this time for its dramatic potential, and it's going to be definitely an action film. Something that we all will be proud of. We have been already working for past 7-8 months on the detailing of the film. Now, I will come up with a big announcement very very soon and obviously I am going to call you first.”

Sonu’s last directorial was the gritty action film Fateh. He has his own take on a film’s viability and the audience. “Sir, I don’t look at cinema as only a money-making machine. Of course, I want my films to do well. Who doesn’t want success? But for me, the public is not just an audience for my film. They are my extended family. Bahot gehra rishta hai hamara unke saath. I don’t look at them as a profit making machine.”

During the COVID pandemic, Sonu Sood helped thousands of people with transportation to their homes, medicines, oxygen emergency surgery, financial assistance, education etc.

Also Read: Sonu Sood buys land worth Rs 1.05 crore in Panvel with son Eshaan: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.