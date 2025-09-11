Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has once again landed in controversy. After being in the news earlier this year over a gunfire incident outside his restaurant in Canada and allegations of hurting the sentiments of a Sikh community, Sharma is now facing heat from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Kapil Sharma faces MNS wrath over referring to Mumbai as ‘Bombay’: “A humble request-cum-warning is being issued”

On Thursday, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the party’s film wing, issued a stern warning to the comedian for allowing Mumbai to be referred to as “Bombay” or “Bambai” on his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Khopkar stated that if this continues, the MNS will launch a strong agitation against Sharma.

“The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma’s show, for a long time we have observed that the city is referred to as Bombay or Bambai. This is not just an objection, it is anger. If you can call other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, why insult our city? Mumbai is your karmabhoomi. The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Don’t insult this city, don’t insult the people of Mumbai,” Khopkar said while addressing the media.

He further added, “If this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake. Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or anchors, tell them not to call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, the MNS will launch a strong agitation.”

The warning came after a clip from the show went viral, in which actress Huma Qureshi, while speaking about her bond with her brother Saqib Saleem, referred to Mumbai as “Bombay.” The episode also featured Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on June 21.

