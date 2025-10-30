Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Thursday after her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted owing to age-related health complications.

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty hospitalized; actress visits Lilavati Hospital

Shilpa appeared visibly concerned as she entered the hospital to be with her mother, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers from fans and well-wishers across social media.

Sunanda Shetty’s hospitalisation comes shortly after Shilpa withdrew her plea seeking permission to travel abroad due to an ongoing legal case. The Bombay High Court had earlier refused to stay a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, in connection with an alleged Rs 60-crores cheating case, making travel outside India conditional on payment of the disputed amount.

Just days before the health scare, Shilpa posted cheerful Diwali celebration pictures with her sister Shamita Shetty and Raj Kundra, showcasing a united and festive family in traditional attire.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 5, while Raj Kundra recently appeared as a contestant in the reality show The Traitors. The family’s public appearances remain in the spotlight as supporters await further updates on Sunanda Shetty’s condition.​

No official statement has been released by Shilpa Shetty or her family regarding Sunanda Shetty’s health status yet, but public messages continue to pour in for her speedy recovery.

