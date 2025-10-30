comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.10.2025 | 5:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thamma Single Salma De De Pyaar De 2 120 Bahadur Dhurandhar Mastiii 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty hospitalized; actress visits Lilavati Hospital

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty hospitalized; actress visits Lilavati Hospital

en Bollywood News Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty hospitalized; actress visits Lilavati Hospital
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Thursday after her mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted owing to age-related health complications.

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty hospitalized; actress visits Lilavati Hospital

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty hospitalized; actress visits Lilavati Hospital

Shilpa appeared visibly concerned as she entered the hospital to be with her mother, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers from fans and well-wishers across social media.

Sunanda Shetty’s hospitalisation comes shortly after Shilpa withdrew her plea seeking permission to travel abroad due to an ongoing legal case. The Bombay High Court had earlier refused to stay a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, in connection with an alleged Rs 60-crores cheating case, making travel outside India conditional on payment of the disputed amount.

Just days before the health scare, Shilpa posted cheerful Diwali celebration pictures with her sister Shamita Shetty and Raj Kundra, showcasing a united and festive family in traditional attire.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 5, while Raj Kundra recently appeared as a contestant in the reality show The Traitors. The family’s public appearances remain in the spotlight as supporters await further updates on Sunanda Shetty’s condition.​

No official statement has been released by Shilpa Shetty or her family regarding Sunanda Shetty’s health status yet, but public messages continue to pour in for her speedy recovery.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: From Shraddha Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty to Ananya Panday, Bollywood stars celebrate the festival of lights with grandeur; watch

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda stars in a…

BREAKING: Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat…

Virat Kohli turns Kishore Kumar’s Juhu…

Maharani 4 trailer: Rajeshwari Sachdev and…

Fact Check: Deepika Padukone’s name dropped…

Aahana S Kumra to star opposite Purab Kohli…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification