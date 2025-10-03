A movie theatre in Ontario, Canada, has pulled the plug on several Indian film screenings after being targeted in two violent attacks within a week. Film.ca Cinemas, located in Oakville, was first hit by an attempted arson and then by a shooting, prompting authorities and the theatre itself to take precautionary measures. The theatre had been showing South Asian films, including Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG. Following the incidents, both films have now been withdrawn from the lineup.

What happened?

The first attack took place on September 25, when two suspects carrying red jerrycans tried to set the theatre entrance on fire around 5:20 am. While the fire was contained to the exterior and caused only moderate damage, security footage revealed a chilling sequence of events: a grey SUV circling the premises multiple times, followed by two masked individuals pouring liquid at the doors before igniting it.

Just a week later, on October 2, a second attack occurred. This time, a lone suspect fired multiple rounds through the theatre’s entrance doors at 1:50 am. Police have described the suspects but have not confirmed their identities or motives.

Police investigation

Authorities believe the incidents were deliberate and have appealed to the public for information. Though some sources suggested a possible link to Khalistani extremist groups, Halton police have not confirmed this angle. Oakville had earlier witnessed Khalistani threats to a local temple, but no official connection has been made in this case.

Theatre responds

Jeff Knoll, CEO of Film.ca Cinemas, initially vowed not to be intimidated. In a video message, he said, “We are going to play what we want to play, when we want to play it.” However, a follow-up statement from the theatre acknowledged the severity of the situation.

“Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films has led to these incidents at our theatre and other theatres across the GTA,” the statement read. The theatre further added, “While we do not wish to bow to threats, the situation has escalated to the point where we must take every precaution to protect our community.”

As a result, Film.ca Cinemas has temporarily stopped screening Indian films, and its updated lineup no longer features any South Asian titles.

Ripple effect

The fear has spread beyond Oakville. Another theatre, York Cinemas, also announced that it will not be screening Indian movies “until further notice.” In a public statement, the theatre cited employee and guest safety as the reason for the decision and assured that refunds would be issued for advance ticket bookings.

