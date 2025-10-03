With Puja Kolluru at the helm, Mahakali marks not only the next big chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) but also Akshaye Khanna’s debut in Telugu cinema.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, filmmaker Prasanth Varma, known for Hanu-Man, unveiled Akshaye Khanna’s striking first look from Mahakali. The actor plays Shukracharya; a mystic whose wisdom shaped the destiny of both gods and demons. Revered as the master of Sanatana Vidya and keeper of the secretive Mrita-Sanjivani Mantra—the power to restore life—Shukracharya is portrayed as both a spiritual guide and a formidable strategist capable of altering the cosmic balance.

The first-look visual captures the legendary essence of Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology, standing tall before a colossal mountain fortress, enclosed by towering cliffs—an image that blends mysticism, power, and grandeur.

