The stage is set for Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu’s long-awaited mythological epic, as advance bookings officially open today in North America and on June 25 in India. Slated to hit theatres worldwide on Friday, June 27, the film is poised for one of the biggest ever global openings for a Telugu-language film — and possibly the first devotional drama to aim for a ₹100-crore day-one gross.

Kannappa advance bookings open in the US; Vishnu Manchu’s epic secures 5,400 screens globally

Boasting a massive rollout on 5,400+ screens globally, Kannappa is being touted as a pan-India spiritual spectacle with international appeal. The film will screen in over 4,300 locations across India, including all major premium formats, and over 1,100 locations overseas, with the U.S. hosting 200+ premiere shows — a record-breaking number for a devotional Telugu film.

“Our aim is to bring Bhakta Kannappa’s devotion to every home,” says lead actor-producer Vishnu Manchu. “If audiences feel the love we poured in, the numbers will follow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa weaves the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa and features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, alongside star cameos from Mohanlal, Prabhas, and others. The film’s high production values are supported by Wētā Workshop’s VFX and a soundtrack composed by Stephen Devassy.

Industry insiders suggest that strong distributor advances, robust corporate bookings, and momentum on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow, PayTM Movies, Fandango, and Atom Tickets point toward a historic opening weekend. The Rs 100-crores global opening day mark is within reach — an unprecedented feat for a devotional genre film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

Key Dates:

Advance Bookings in North America : Open from Monday, June 23

Advance Bookings in India : Open from Wednesday, June 25

Worldwide Release: Friday, June 27

Also Read: Akshay Kumar praises Vishnu Manchu’s devotion to Kannappa: “He’s truly lived and breathed this film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.