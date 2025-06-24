comscore
Ajay Devgn returns as brand ambassador for Prayag India, rekindles association with Likh Ke Le Lo campaign

Ajay Devgn returns as brand ambassador for Prayag India, rekindles association with Likh Ke Le Lo campaign

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has officially rejoined Prayag India, a leading manufacturer of sanitaryware and plumbing solutions, as its brand ambassador, marking a renewed collaboration that draws on shared values of strength, integrity, and trust.

This announcement comes with the launch of a fresh campaign, "Prayag Ghar Banaye Shaandar," which aims to strengthen Prayag’s emotional connect with Indian households while reaffirming its commitment to quality and innovation.

Devgn, known for his commanding presence and rooted performances, previously represented Prayag in the popular "Prayag Quality Bemisal – Likh Ke Le Lo" campaign—a marketing success that went beyond the screen to become a colloquial phrase among consumers. The brand now looks to build on that legacy with a campaign that emphasizes the role of durable, trustworthy products in shaping modern Indian homes.

Nitin Aggarwal, CEO of Prayag India, expressed pride in having Devgn back on board. “His authenticity and enduring appeal across generations make him a natural fit for our brand. Our previous campaign wasn’t just commercially successful—it became culturally significant. This new phase is about deepening our bond with consumers through shared values,” said Aggarwal.

Ajay Devgn echoed similar sentiments about the partnership. “It’s always fulfilling to associate with a brand that stands for something real,” he said. “Prayag has earned its place in countless Indian homes, not just because of its products, but because of the trust it has built. The Likh Ke Le Lo campaign resonated deeply, and I’m glad to continue that story with Prayag Ghar Banaye Shaandar, which captures the soul of Indian homes.”

Also Read: Randeep Hooda vs Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah – the SHELVED film of Ram Gopal Varma that never got made; Randeep spills the beans: “I was to play the super-villain with the whole film industry on the other side”

