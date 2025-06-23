Bollywood’s new generation of actresses is making waves not just in cinema but on global fashion stages. Stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor are increasingly becoming the faces of international luxury brands, showcasing a bold blend of modern trends and classic elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor: The Miu Miu Muse

Janhvi Kapoor has consistently drawn attention for her experimental style. One of her most recent looks in a Miu Miu outfit instantly grabbed headlines. Janhvi wore a white knit mini skirt paired with a matching sleeveless white knit top, layered over a blue checkered shirt. Adding a twist to the ensemble, she topped it off with an oversized chequered brown jacket, bringing a relaxed, laid-back vibe to her polished look. Her style reflects a youthful, school-inspired aesthetic with a high-fashion edge.

Ananya Panday: Chanel’s Chic Sophistication

Ananya Panday’s fashion journey showcases her growing affinity for timeless classics. Recently spotted in a Chanel skirt suit with a textured, embellished design, Ananya exuded effortless sophistication. She paired the look with sparkly strappy heels, perfectly embodying Chanel’s iconic, polished aesthetic. Her evolving fashion sense is closely aligned with global luxury trends.

Manushi Chhillar: Clean, Architectural Luxury in Louis Vuitton

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been consistently delivering sharp fashion statements. Known for her international sensibility, Manushi recently opted for a clean, structured outfit featuring a sleeveless black peplum top cinched at the waist, perfectly balanced with a white mini skirt. She completed her look with pointy heels and a matching handbag, fully channeling Louis Vuitton’s signature elegance. Her approach to fashion is minimal yet impactful.

Khushi Kapoor: Dior’s Barbie-Core Statement

Khushi Kapoor is another young star who consistently experiments with her style. Recently, she embraced the Barbie-core trend in a pink skirt suit from Dior. While the outfit itself was simple, she elevated it with standout accessories—a signature Dior white pearl necklace and a Lady Dior mini handbag in glossy black patent leather. Her style is fun, playful, and fashion-forward.

As Bollywood’s new-gen actresses continue to gain international recognition, their growing collaborations with global luxury houses are reshaping India’s place in the world of high fashion. And right now, the midi skirt seems to be the season’s favourite statement.

