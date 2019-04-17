Bollywood Hungama
Kangana Ranaut’s sister wages WAR against the Bhatts, claims Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at her sister & Alia Bhatt is successful only because of ‘chamchagiri’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to go down without a fight and that is evident now. Kangana has been on an attack mode since a while now and has called Alia’s performance mediocre in Gully Boy recently. Later, her sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted and called out Alia and her mother Soni Razdan for having British passports as they cannot exercise right to vote back at home.

After this, Soni retaliated and tweeted that Mahesh Bhatt has in fact given a break to Kangana and despite this she has been attacking his daughter over and over again. Soni even called Kangana out for hate mongering and claimed she had an agenda behind all this. A few Twitter users pointed out that Kangana ‘is at her old tricks again’ and was using sister Rangoli’s account for the Bhatts out.

Rangoli reacted to this in a barrage of tweets directed directly at Soni Razdan and Randeep Hooda who supported Alia and criticized Kangana. Rangoli wrote, “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house. Please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night …. and she was just 19 years old.”

She even directly addressed the Twitter user who claimed that Kangana is using Rangoli’s account to spew venom on Alia because of jealousy. Rangoli wrote, “Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia’s super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style, Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills. Whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost.”

She signed off saying, “About Kangana taking over my account …. I wish some day, we can definitely do a live chat!!! But you guys cant even handle me she will toh set this place on fire.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut CALLS OUT Karan Johar again – “I think some people need a dose of chyavanprash”

